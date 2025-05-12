Indonesia: Thane School Teacher Shweta Pathak Killed During River Rafting in Bali

The remains of a school teacher from Maharashtra's Thane will be brought back from Indonesia's Bali after she died in a tragic accident during river rafting. The officials said that the accident took place when she was on a school tour. The Indian employee identified as Shweta Pushkar Pathak, a school teacher at Birla Public School, according to a new agency PTI report.

“Shweta Pathak lost her life in an unfortunate accident in Bali. We are currently handling all formalities with local authorities to bring her body back to India,” PTI quoted a source from the school.

The school also posted the news on its official website, where it stated, “It is with deep sorrow and heavy heart that we inform our school community of the untimely and tragic demise of our beloved colleague, Ms Shweta Pushkar Pathak, in an unfortunate accident during a trip at Bali.”

“She was more than an educator. She was a guiding light to her students, a supportive colleague, and a kind-hearted soul whose presence brought warmth and inspiration to all who knew her. Her passion for teaching, her insightful contributions, and her unwavering dedication to her students and the school community have left an indelible mark on our hearts,” the statement further added.

The statement also revealed that school principal Ranjna Jangra and Pathak’s husband are currently in Bali, coordinating with the local authorities to bring her body back to India.