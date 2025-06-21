Kalyan: 29-Year-Old Undertrial Prisoner Slashes Neck With Blade in Police Van to Resist Jail Transfer

A 29-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly attempted to kill himself in a moving police van by slashing his neck with a blade he had been carrying in his mouth while resisting his transfer to Thane Central Jail from a Kalyan facility. The incident occurred at around 11.15 AM on Thursday near the Aadharwadi signal in Kalyan city when Suraj Shankar Singh alias Virendra Mishra was being escorted in a police van from the Kalyan Jail.

According to the police, Mishra had opposed his transfer to Thane Central Jail. He allegedly quarrelled with members of the escort team and took out a piece of the blade he was hiding in his mouth. He told the police personnel to take him back to Kalyan jail and threatened to slit his neck. Even as the escort team tried to persuade him, he pushed aside one of the team members and slashed his neck, sustaining injuries, the official told the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Husband, In-Laws Throw Woman Off Roof in Orai; Incident Caught on CCTV.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. An FIR was registered at Khadakpada police station under the Kalyan division under sections 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay

Sanhita (BNS). The officials didn't mention the crime for which Mishra was being tried.