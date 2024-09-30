Kalyan-Dombivli Water Cut: KDMC Announces Water Supply Suspension on October 1, Check Details Here

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has announced a temporary disruption in water supply to Kalyan’s eastern and western regions on Tuesday, October 1, due to maintenance work at the Barave water treatment plant.

According to KDMC, the water supply will be cut from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday while Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) carry out maintenance on transformers number 4 and 14 at the Barave power substation.

The Barave water treatment plant, which supplies water to the city, receives its electricity from the Barave power substation. The maintenance work is expected to take six hours.

Municipal officials have urged residents to store enough water to last them through the disruption.