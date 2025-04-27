Kalyan: Flower Seller Stabbed to Death, Family Injured in Knife Attack at Thane APMC Market

A 55-year-old flower seller was stabbed to death over a dispute at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) flower market in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, April 27. Chamanlal Nandlal Karla was killed and two of his family members were injured in the attack that took place at the market in Kalyan around 9 am in Maharashtra's Thane, reported the news agency PTI.

The accused, Chirag Rajkumar Soni (21), has been taken into custody, and a case of murder and assault has been registered at the Bazarpeth Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said. According to the initial investigation, Karla and Soni were business partners and sold banana leaves at the market.

Both accused and victim had jointly ordered a consignment of banana leaves from Jalgaon of which of which four bundles were for Karla and one for Soni. However, when consignment reached, Karla allegedly took possession of all five bundles and brought them to the market to sell without handing over the accused's share.

The police said an argument broke out between two and Soni in fit of angered stabbed the victim to death with a pair of scissors, killing him on the spot. The victim's wife and son also received injury when they intervened during the attack.