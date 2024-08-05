Kalyan Highway Road Accident: Car-Bus Collision Claims Four Lives

A car heading towards Kalyan collided with the bus coming from opposite direction on near Pimpalgaon Joge road on Nagar Kalyan Highway (T. Junnar) around 8:30 AM on Sunday. In this accident, two women died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment in Pune. One person is seriously injured. Assistant Police Inspector Lahu Thate of Otur Police Station reported that 4 to 5 people in the Tempo Traveller sustained minor injuries.

Upon hearing about the accident, local villagers and Otur police rushed to the scene. Critical patients were transferred to a hospital in Alephata. The collision was so severe that the car was crushed. Bhagyashree Gaikar (age 18, resident of Kalamb, Akole, Ahmednagar) and Kusum Maruti Shingote (age 55, resident of Badgi Belapur, Akole, Ahmednagar) died on the spot. Savita Sahebrao Gaikar (age 38, resident of Kalamb, Akole, Ahmednagar) and Sunita Karbhari Hadwale (age 57, resident of Lingdev, Akole, Ahmednagar) passed away during treatment. Sahil Gaikar (age 22, driver) and Sahebrao Gaikar (age 42) were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. Four to five people in the Tempo Traveller sustained minor injuries.