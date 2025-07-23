Kalyan Hospital Assault: Accused Gokul Jha Sent to Two-Day Police Custody

A man who had assaulted a female receptionist at a private hospital in Thane district has been arrested and remanded to two-day police custody on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Monday evening at Shree Bal Chikitsalaya in the Kalyan East area. Accused Gokul Jha fled the scene after the assault and reportedly tried to evade arrest by shaving his beard and trimming his hair to change his appearance. Locals caught him on Tuesday and handed him over to the police.

A disturbing video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows Jha kicking the 25-year-old woman and dragging her by her hair across the hospital’s reception floor.

According to the reports, the assault happened after the receptionist refused to allow Jha and a woman with a baby to skip the queue. The doctor was attending to other patients at the time. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Manpada police registered a case against Jha under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, using obscene language and outraging the modesty of a woman.

While Jha was absconding, police detained his brother Ranjit and other relatives who were present at the hospital during the incident. The Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Wednesday remanded Jha in police custody for two days.