Kalyan Hospital Assault Case: Gokul Jha Arrested for Kicking, Dragging Woman Receptionist

Gokul Jha, accused of assaulting a woman receptionist at a private hospital in Kalyan area of Thane district on Tuesday, was arrested by the police. The incident took place at a clinic in Nevali where a patient kicked and dragged a female employee by her hair for asking him to wait in a queue as the doctor was attending to medical representatives (MR).

The whole incident was captured on the clinic's CCTV Camera after the woman employee registered a case at the Manpada Police station on July 21. After checking the CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused, who was identified as Gokul Jha. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kalyan Atul Zende said that the accused was involved in two other cases before this.

"Now we have the CCTV footage and the police are proceeding with the arrest of this individual as well. There are two prior cases registered against him. We have records of those.. We are aware of these and are taking necessary legal action accordingly," said DCP Atul Zende.

According to the police, Gokul Jha, a criminal with a prior record, had two more cases registered against him. The receptionist received several injuries during the confrontation, and she is currently receiving treatment at Janaki Hospital, as per the FPJ report.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Deputy Mayor Yogesh Gavanhe and Deepak Karande captured Gokul Jha from the Newali area in Ambernath and brought him to the Manpada police station in Dombivli.

Along with Gokul, his brother Ranjit Jha was also arrested. Gokul has a criminal history of robbery and assault in the Kolshewadi Ulhasnagar area. He was involved in collecting payments from local hawkers.