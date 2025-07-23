Kalyan Hospital Assault Case Takes New Turn After Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces; Receptionist Seen Hitting Accused’s Relative First (VIDEO)

Kalyan Hospital Assault Case: A fresh development has emerged in the Kalyan hospital assault case after a new video surfaced showing the woman receptionist allegedly hitting a female relative of the accused before she was attacked. The incident took place on Monday evening at Shree Bal Chikitsalaya, a private paediatrics hospital in Kalyan East. A viral video had earlier shown Gokul Jha kicking the receptionist and dragging her by the hair across the reception floor after she reportedly denied him entry to the doctor’s cabin.

He had fled from the spot after the assault and changed his appearance by trimming his hair and shaving his beard. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers caught him on Tuesday and handed him over to the police. However, another CCTV video has now surfaced. It shows the receptionist hitting Jha’s sister-in-law during an argument.

According to reports, Jha came to the hospital with his wife, sister-in-law and a child to meet the doctor. They were told to wait as the doctor was talking to a medical representative. This triggered a heated exchange. During the argument, the receptionist allegedly hit Jha’s sister-in-law on the ear. Shortly after that, Jha entered the reception area and attacked the receptionist. The victim suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dombivli

Based on the receptionist's complaint, Manpada police registered an FIR against Jha under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, using obscene language, and outraging the modesty of a woman. Jha’s brother and relatives were also detained by the police for questioning. On Wednesday, the Kalyan District and Sessions Court remanded Jha in police custody for two days.

A senior Manpada police official said the investigation is ongoing. Further action will depend on the evidence collected.