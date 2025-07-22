Kalyan Hospital Assault: Female Receptionist Narrates Ordeal, Say “He Pulled My Hair and…” (VIDEO)

A shocking incident took place at a private hospital in the Nandivali area of Kalyan city where a man from another state brutally assaulted a young female receptionist. The entire episode was captured on the hospital’s CCTV cameras. The accused identified as Gokul Jha was seen grabbing the woman by her hair and dragging her across the floor. The victim Sonali who works as a receptionist at the children’s clinic narrated the entire incident.

She said “I work as a receptionist at the children’s clinic. The man came with a patient named Ananya Jha. I saw him for the first time that day. He was in a rush to go inside. I only told him that it was not his turn yet and asked him to wait for ten minutes.”

“After that he started abusing me. I informed my senior that he was misbehaving with me. I also told him to speak properly. Suddenly he charged at me to hit me. He pulled my hair and dragged me to the door. He beat me so badly that I could not breathe for a few seconds,” Sonali said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim the Manpada Police Station has registered a case against Gokul Jha. Police have seized the CCTV footage and are searching for the accused.

Police officials assured that the accused will be arrested soon and strict legal action will be taken.