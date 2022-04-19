Kalyan: MSF jawan saves man who slipped into the gap between platform and moving train

A man fell while boarding the Godan Express at platform number 4 of Kalyan railway station and the train dragged him for some distance. However, LCT Rakhi, MSF employee Roshan Jadhav, who was on duty, spotted him and grabbed him and pulled him towards the platform, saving his life from falling under the train. The incident took place around 12 noon. When questioned, the man identified himself as Pawan Ashok Upadhyay (33), a resident of Mustafabad Saraiya Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The man was not seriously injured. Minor injuries were treated first. The man refused to go to the hospital after being asked to do so. Meanwhile, Roshan Jadhav's admirable work is being appreciated by all. Accidents on boarding and disembarking trains and the increasing number of deaths in such accidents have become a matter of concern to the railway administration.

The man who fell down while boarding the train was holding the door with one hand. At some distance he was dragged along with the train. Eventually, however, his hand slipped and MSF jawan Roshan Jadhav and a female member of the security forces grabbed the man by the leg and pulled him out. This saved the life of this passenger.