Kalyan News: Two Minor Girls Reported Missing From Sainik Chawl, Probe Launched

Thane: Complaint has been filed in Manpada police station (Kalyan) for search of Missing minor girls from Sainik Chawl in Amardeep Vasahati, Kalyan West. This incident has raised serious concern amongst locals regarding the safety. Mother missing girls filed a formal complaint under Section 137(2).

According to reports girls went missing on August 30th around 12 noon. Family initially believed the girls were viewing Ganpati idols in Kalyan for Ganeshotsav, but when they missed mealtime, concern grew and a search of the surrounding area began, according to the report. Family tried to search every way possible, but no one had any idea about girls whereabouts. After an extensive but unsuccessful search throughout Kalyan, the family lodged a police complaint, suspecting they may have been lured and abducted.

As reported by Loksatta, girls are residents of Sainik Chawl, and their families are engaged in the small trade of selling lemon and chilli. They originally hails from Pardhi Tanda, Pandadhari village in Jat taluka, Sangli district. Despite ongoing efforts, their whereabouts remain unknown. Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde has formed special teams to trace the missing girls, while Assistant Police Inspector Rupali Karkade is conducting a parallel investigation. Police are actively working to locate the minors.