Kalyan–Shil Road Bridge Under Scanner: Govt Orders VJTI Audit After Potholes Emerge Day After Opening

One lane of the bridge on the Kalyan–Shil road has been opened for traffic. However, the state government has now ordered the Public Works Department to conduct a structural audit of the bridge through the reputed institute VJTI, raising questions about the quality of the construction. The decision came after a demand by former MLA Raju Patil. To ease traffic congestion on the Kalyan–Shil route, the MMRDA began widening the road in November 2018. The project included widening, concreting, and constructing flyovers where necessary. Due to severe bottlenecks at the Palava junction, work began on a flyover there, but even after six years, it remains incomplete. Frustrated drivers have faced hours-long traffic jams and have been vocal about their grievances, while political parties exchanged accusations. Finally, in July, one lane of the bridge was opened.

However, shortly after the inauguration, two-wheelers began skidding on the bridge, prompting its immediate closure and additional filling work. The use of sand and soil as filler material led to the formation of large potholes once the monsoon rains hit. The bridge became a talking point across the country after potholes appeared just a day after its opening, with opposition parties using it to corner the Shinde-led faction. MNS MLA Raju Patil questioned the quality of the work and demanded a structural audit. Responding swiftly, the state government directed the Public Works Department to have VJTI conduct the audit, casting further doubt on the bridge’s construction quality.

Public Concern Grows

After videos of potholes on the bridge went viral, the state government took serious note and ordered the audit, heightening fears among residents about its safety. Locals have now demanded that the Public Works Department immediately survey the bridge and publicly share details about its quality.