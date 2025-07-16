Kalyan Shocker: Labourer's Body Left in Morgue for Hours as Ambulance Drivers Argue Over Fare

A disturbing incident took place in Kalyan-Dombivli area where deceased labourer body was kept lying in morgue for 3 hours over private ambulance fare dispute. The body was supposed to be transported from Kalyan to Telangana for last rites.

As per the ABP majha report, deceased labourer from Telangana identified as Kariya Bichappa died after falling from the building in Kalyan. Following the death his body was sent for postmortem at Rukminibai Hospital. Kariya was financial backbone of the family and left behind three daughters. After his death with the help of friends and family relatives decided to take Kariya's body to his hometown Telangana. Relatives asked the private ambulance drivers for the fare to take the body to Telangana for the last rites.

Roshan Sheikh, the ambulance driver outside the hospital, quoted a fare of Rs 25,000. The laborer's relatives requested a reduction in the fare. He refused. The second private ambulance driver, Sameer Memon, quoted a fare of Rs 15,000. However, the first driver refused to charge a fare of Rs 15,000. The two argued for three hours over this. The laborer's body was lying in the morgue for that long.

Also Read: Mumbai Robbery Case: Two Arrested for Stealing Rs 1.15 Crore Jewellery From Flat in Vile Parle

Residents are angered by the incident, citing common exploitation outside the hospital. They recalled a previous case where a woman died due to the lack of an ambulance for a mere Rs 1,000, questioning the inaction of KDMC medical officers.