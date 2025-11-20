Kalyan Student Dies by Suicide After Train Assault Over Hindi-Marathi Language Argument

A student died by suicide at his home in the Kalyan area in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The college student who has been identified as Arnav Khaire was a resident of the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East and was travelling on the local train to his college in Mulund.

During his travel in the local train, an altercation broke out between Arnav and other passengers onboard the local train over a jolt, which later turned into a Hindi-Marathi language row. The argument turned violent, where for to five passengers allegedly assaulted Arnav.

Upset with the assault, Arnav was reported to be under severe mental stress and he later took an extreme step, according to ABP Live news. He hanged himself with a ceiling to death at his residence in Kalyan.

Arnav Khaire, while travelling on a train, told the crowd in Hindi, “Come forward.” At that moment, a group of four to five people allegedly questioned him, asking, “Can’t you speak Marathi? Are you ashamed of speaking Marathi?” They then assaulted the 19-year-old, according to a Zee News report.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Kolsewadi police station. Police have begun an investigation and have recorded the statement of his father, Jitendra Khaire. Arnav was a first-year science student at Kelkar College in Mulund. The incident took place on Tuesday, November 18, and he informed his father about the assault over the phone. His father said that Arnav later hanged himself.