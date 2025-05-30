Kalyan Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies, Two Seriously Injured as School Wall Collapses

Thane, Maharashtra (May 30, 2025): An 11-year-old boy died, and two other children were seriously injured after a wall of KBK International School collapsed in Kalyan on Friday. The incident occurred while the children were playing near the school premises. According to the ABP News reports, the deceased has been identified as Ansh Rajkumar Singh. The injured boys, identified as Soheb Shaikh, 6, and Abhishek Sahani, 10, are receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to the media reports, the children were playing near the wall when it suddenly gave way and collapsed on them. Local residents said they had repeatedly requested the school management to repair the wall. However, no action was take.

This tragedy comes soon after the collapse of part of the Saptashrungi building in Kalyan, which killed six people. That incident shocked the city and raised concerns about building safety.