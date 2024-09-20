Kalyan Water Crisis: Residents Stage Protest; KDMC Promises To Resolve Issue Soon (Watch Video)

Women in Kalyan East organized a 'Handa-Kalashi' protest, marching from Chinchpada to the 'I' Ward Office of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to highlight the severe water scarcity affecting the area. Despite numerous complaints over the years, areas like Nandivli, Chinchpada, and Ashele continue to face chronic water shortages, with only temporary solutions being provided before the issue resurfaces.

“We are forced to live without water for days at a time. How can we manage our homes, our families, without a basic necessity like water?” said a local resident, expressing the frustration shared by many in the area.

Another resident raised concerns over unequal water distribution: "Why are people in buildings getting water but not those of us living in chawls? Why this discrimination against us? Whenever we submit letters to the KDMC, the water is restored for a short time, but within 2-3 days, the scarcity returns."





Women confronted municipal officers, demanding immediate action.

Shivsena leader Mahesh Gaikwad accused KDMC officials of diverting water to industrial areas, further worsening the crisis for residents. He told, "Kalyan East residents are not receiving water compared to other areas. No one is supporting them. We don’t have any complaint against the Commissioner, but he should sack the corrupt officers working in the water supply department."

During the protest, women confronted municipal officers, demanding immediate action. Gaikwad warned that if the issue isn't resolved soon, residents might lock the municipal office in protest.

In response, the KDMC Commissioner Dr Indurani Jakhar told LokmatTimes.com, “We are reviewing the progress of Amrit Yojana, which aims to provide adequate water supply to 27 villages under KDMC. MIDC currently supplies water to these villages including Nandivli. However, MIDC has reduced the water quota and is now supplying to TMC and Mira-Bhayander areas as well. We are in discussions with MIDC regarding this matter. We are also taking action against instances of water theft occurring in Nandivli and other villages. To address the immediate concerns, we are increasing pumping to maintain water pressure in the affected areas. We are actively working on long-term solutions to resolve the water supply issues in Kalyan East permanently."

KDMC officials told that the Amrit Yojana work is currently 60% complete and soon the residents will get adequate water supply.