LokmatTimes.com Impact: TMC Directs Builder to Settle Thane Garage Dispute

A 61-year-old Thane resident, Arvind Chafekar, has secured a glimmer of hope in his years-long fight to reclaim his demolished garage, thanks to intervention from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) prompted by a Jan. 13 LokmatTimes.com article highlighting his plight. On Jan. 15, the TMC acted, sending a letter to the builder, Maharashtra Developers, instructing them to execute an agreement with Chafekar within 15 days, offering him office space in the planned building as compensation. Failure to comply will result in "appropriate action," including a potential stop-work notice.

Chafekar's Arun Auto Garage stood alongside buildings subsequently deemed unsafe and demolished in 2019. He alleges the builder, in collaboration with TMC officials, then forcefully razed his garage despite his pleas and appeals to higher authorities. Navigating a maze of bureaucracy and paperwork, Chafekar told LokmatTimes.com, "It's good TMC noticed my struggle after the article. But I reject their offer of an office; I need a ground-floor garage."

The initial promise of 500 square feet for his garage has dwindled to just 240 on the first floor, according to the builder's latest proposal. Chafekar, unemployed for four years since losing his garage, expressed hope that the TMC will stand firm and "not fall prey to the builder's false promises."