Maha political crisis: Thane police imposes Section 144 in the city



Political power struggle has started in Maharashtra for the last 5 days. Under the leadership of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, more than 40 MLAs of the party have revolted. All these MLAs are currently in Guwahati. This has destabilized the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had interacted with the people of the state and the rebels through Facebook Live in this regard. Even then the picture has not changed. In Eknath Shinde-dominated Thane, he is getting support as well as facing the wrath of Shiv Sainiks.

After Eknath Shinde's revolt, all eyes are on Thane city and district. Shiv Sainik from Maharashtra is marching against Eknath Shinde. At the same time, there are agitations against the MLAs who support him. The Thane district administration has taken a big decision like this. Against the backdrop of political instability in the state, Thane police has decided to implement Section 144 in the city.

In order to maintain peace in Thane city due to the present political scenario, any kind of political processions, rallies, marches and sloganeering has been banned in the city till June 30.

It has been decided to implement Section 144 as a precautionary measure so as not to disturb law and order in the district and city during the political power struggle. Individuals who violate this order can be arrested by the police.