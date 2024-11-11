Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Cash, Liquor, and Jewellery Worth Rs 23.41 Crore Seized in Thane

Maharashtra authorities in Thane district have seized items worth Rs 23.41 crore in the lead-up to the state assembly elections. As of November 11, the confiscations from 18 constituencies include Rs 12.41 crore in cash, liquor valued at Rs 2.22 crore, narcotics worth Rs 1.64 crore, jewellery and other valuables totaling Rs 23.26 lakh, and free distribution material estimated at Rs 6.89 crore, an official said on Monday.

"These actions underscore the district administration's commitment to uphold the code of conduct and prevent any unfair influence on the electoral process," said district collector and election officer Ashok Shingare.

Prominent candidates contesting from Thane city include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Voting for the 288 seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20, with the results set to be declared on November 23.

