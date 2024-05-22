Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Late Shiv Sena Mentor Dharamveer Anand Dighe’s Sister at Thane Hospital (See Pics)

Thane, May 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to late Shiv Sena stalwart Dharamveer Anand Dighe's sister in Thane after she suffered a paralytic attack earlier.

Arunatai Gadkari, who was hospitalised in Thane, is the younger sister of Anand Dighe, a popular Sena leader and social worker, popularly known as Dharmaveer. He was a senior leader and Thane unit chief of the Shiv Sena, who mentored many young politicians from the district, including CM Shinde, Ravindra Phatak and Rajan Vichare.

Shinde also enthusiastically promoted 'Dharamveer,' a biopic of the late Shiv Sena stalwart, whom he considers his mentor.

Dighe, who died in 2001 at the age of 50, was to the people of Thane what Bal Thackeray was to the people of Mumbai.

Earlier, during polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, Chief Minister Shinde, along with his son and the Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha candidate from Kalyan, Shrinkant Shinde, cast their votes.

After casting his vote at a polling station in Thane, CM Shinde said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were for the country's development, adding that people want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the country again.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-most after Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections was held across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs), amid tight security and arrangements. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for June 4.