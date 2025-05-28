Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inspects AI-Powered Smart ST Buses in Thane

In a major step towards enhancing commuter safety, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday inspected the newly introduced AI-powered “Smart ST Buses” in Thane. These buses, which will operate on the Thane-Nagpur route, are equipped with an advanced integrated safety system including driver monitoring cameras, GPS tracking, foam-based fire suppression, and CCTV surveillance. The initiative is being rolled out by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) with a clear focus on women’s safety and accident prevention.





Speaking during the inspection, Shinde emphasized that the safety of the 55 lakh daily ST commuters is the government's top priority. “With AI-powered technology and real-time driver monitoring, the new smart buses will make public transport significantly safer,” he said.

The buses feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), blind spot cameras that offer 360-degree visibility, and sensors that alert if the driver is drowsy or under the influence of alcohol. This, Shinde noted, would make driving more secure and prevent accidents caused by human error.





In addition to safety, the buses also include modern passenger amenities such as Wi-Fi, LED screens, public announcement systems, and mobile GPS tracking. Each bus has four CCTV cameras strategically placed at the front, rear, and inside the passenger compartment.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who was also present, was credited by Shinde for his continuous efforts to revolutionize ST operations and push for long-term technological upgrades.

MSRTC officials confirmed that this is part of a broader plan to modernize the fleet and improve the commuter experience, particularly for women and rural travelers who rely heavily on ST services.

The smart buses are expected to be gradually introduced across more routes in the coming months.