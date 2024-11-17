Maharashtra Election 2024: Cash, Goods Worth Rs 27.6 Crore Seized From 18 Constituencies in Thane District

Authorities have seized cash, liquor, and other contraband worth Rs 27.68 crore from 18 constituencies in Thane district since the code of conduct was enforced for the November 20 state elections, an official reported on Sunday.

According to a release from the district administration, authorities have seized Rs 15.59 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 3.01 crore, narcotics valued at Rs 1.79 crore, jewelry and valuables worth Rs 23.26 lakh, and materials totaling Rs 7.05 crore intended for free distribution since the code of conduct was enforced on October 15.

Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and flying squads intercepted vehicles and carried out inspections in vulnerable areas. Authorities closely monitored financial transactions, the movement of narcotics, and storage facilities to ensure compliance with election regulations.

Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will take place on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

