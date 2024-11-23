Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shrikant Shinde and Shiv Sena Workers Celebrate with Laddus and Firecrackers As Eknath Shinde’s Leads In Thane (Watch Videos)

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, is on track for a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Trends indicate a commanding majority for the alliance, sparking jubilant celebrations across Thane and other parts of the state.

Supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have gathered outside his residence in Thane, chanting slogans and waving party flags as the alliance solidifies its lead. Shiv Sena workers were seen bursting crackers, distributing sweets, and dancing to traditional music to celebrate the anticipated triumph.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena workers celebrate outside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence as Mahayuti is on its way to winning with a thumping majority in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/fiiXK8L3K7 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Laddus being distributed at the residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde in Thane as Mahayuti is all set to form the Government in the state once again, as per official EC trends.



(Video: Office of Shrikant Shinde) pic.twitter.com/TRpHwwpvc4 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Shrikant Shinde has already begun distributing laddus at the Shiv Sena’s Thane residence, reflecting the alliance's confidence in forming the government once again, as indicated by official Election Commission trends.