Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 5.39% Voter Turnout Recorded in Kalyan Till 9 AM

By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: May 20, 2024 10:04 AM2024-05-20T10:04:03+5:302024-05-20T10:04:19+5:30
The voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7 am today, May 20, in the 24 Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency of Thane district. Till 9 am, an estimated average of 5.39% voter turnout has been recorded across the 6 assembly constituencies under the 24 Kalyan Lok Sabha seats.
The constituency-wise percentage turnout in the 24 Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency of Thane district is as follows:
140 Ambernath - 5.89%
141 Ulhasnagar - 3.27%
142 Kalyan East - 8.61%
143 Dombivli - 7.00%
144 Kalyan Rural - 3.51%
149 Mumbra Kalwa - 4.97%
These figures are approximate and the final turnout figures will be available after the completion of the polling process.