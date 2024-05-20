Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 5.39% Voter Turnout Recorded in Kalyan Till 9 AM

The voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7 am today, May 20, in the 24 Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency of Thane district. Till 9 am, an estimated average of 5.39% voter turnout has been recorded across the 6 assembly constituencies under the 24 Kalyan Lok Sabha seats.

The constituency-wise percentage turnout in the 24 Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency of Thane district is as follows:

140 Ambernath - 5.89%

141 Ulhasnagar - 3.27%

142 Kalyan East - 8.61%

143 Dombivli - 7.00%

144 Kalyan Rural - 3.51%

149 Mumbra Kalwa - 4.97%

These figures are approximate and the final turnout figures will be available after the completion of the polling process.