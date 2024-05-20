Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 5.67% Voter Turnout in Thane Constituency During Fifth Phase Till 9 AM

The voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7 am today, May 20, in the 25 Lok Sabha constituency of Thane district. Till 9 am, an estimated average of 5.67% voter turnout has been recorded across the 6 assembly constituencies under the 25 Thane Lok Sabha seats.

The approximate constituency-wise percentage turnout in the 25 Thane Lok Sabha constituency of Thane district is as follows:

145 Mira Bhayandar - 6.14%

146 Ovala Majiwada - 5.85%

147 Kopri Pachpakhadi - 5.20%

148 Thane - 3.62%

150 Airoli - 6.48%

151 Belapur - 6.18%

These figures are approximate and the final turnout figures will be available after the completion of the polling process.