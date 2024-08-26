Maharashtra: Man Booked for Filming Woman in Changing Room of Jewellery Shop in Thane

Mumbai, August 26: A man has been booked for allegedly filming a woman employee of a jewellery shop in a dressing room in Thane. The incident occurred on August 23 night after the woman completed her duty at the shop situated in Chitalsar area.

She realised that someone was watching her and noticed a man filming her on his mobile phone through a peehole of the dressing room. The woman raised an alarm and rushed out of the dressing room, alerting other staff. The accused, identified as Pratik Mhatre, managed to run away.

Also Read | Mumbai Crime: Man Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marriage, Arrested From Punjab by Khar Police.



Police are investigating if Mhatre was a staffer or a customer. A case was registered under sections 77(Voyeurism.) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the police official said.