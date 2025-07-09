MBVV Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey Transferred a Day After Marathi Morcha in Mira-Bhayandar

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey, a day after a protest march led by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and other Marathi groups. Pandey has been appointed Additional Director General of Administration. He has been replaced by IPS officer Niket Kaushik, who previously served as ADG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The protest in Mira Bhayandar on Tuesday saw high drama with police detaining several activists. Members of opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar group), also joined the demonstration. The protest was organised by the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

Tensions escalated when Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik visited the protest site. He was heckled and forced to leave by angry demonstrators.

The BJP-led state government faced criticism over the handling of the rally. Police had detained local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav from his home in Thane around 3.30 am on Tuesday. A day earlier, police had issued a prohibitory order preventing Jadhav from entering Mira Bhayandar. He was released later that day.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later clarified that permission was granted for the rally. He said the issue arose because the MNS insisted on taking a route that posed law and order concerns.