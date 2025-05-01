MD Smuggling from UP to Maharashtra Exposed; Thane Police Make Major ₹2.3 Crore Seizure

In a major breakthrough, Thane’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested three members of an inter-state drug racket that manufactured mephedrone (MD) in Uttar Pradesh and trafficked it into Maharashtra, seizing a total of 1.148 kg of the synthetic drug valued at ₹2.3 crore.

Acting on a directive from Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre to crack down on drug networks operating from outside the state, the Anti-Narcotics Cell launched an investigation that began with a tip-off received on April 17. A team led by constables Amol Desai and Pramod Jamdade apprehended one Devesh Kumar Sharma (32), a native of Mathura, near Mumbra railway station with 336 grams of MD worth ₹67.2 lakh.





During interrogation, Sharma revealed that the drugs were supplied by a man named Kayyum from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Through technical surveillance, the police identified him as Mohammad Kayyum Mohammad Yunus Hashmi (45). A team was then dispatched to Ayodhya to track him down.

The Thane team disguised themselves and stayed in the Sohawal area for five days, repeatedly visiting Kayyum’s garment shop, "Maria Kids and Ladies Wear", posing as customers. Their surveillance revealed a hidden drug manufacturing unit behind the shop.

On April 27, in a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF), Lucknow, the Thane Police raided the premises and caught Mohammad Kayyum and his associate Bipin Babubhai Patel (49) red-handed while producing MD drugs. A total of 812 grams of MD, chemicals, and drug-making equipment worth ₹1.62 crore were seized from the site.

Further investigation revealed that Patel, an MSc (Chemistry) graduate from Gujarat, is highly skilled in synthetic drug production and is also wanted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Indore Zonal Unit in a similar case.

This coordinated effort across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat marks a significant blow to inter-state narcotics networks. The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officers including Additional CP (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugle, DCP (Crime) Amar Singh Jadhav, and ACP (Prevention) Dhanaji Kshirsagar. The Anti-Narcotics team was led by Senior Inspector Rahul Maske along with officers from Thane Police and STF Lucknow.

Investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are likely as police expand their probe into the syndicate’s operations across multiple states.