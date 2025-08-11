Meat Sale Ban in Kalyan-Dombivli on Independence Day Sparks Political Controversy; MVA Leaders Criticize KDMC Decision

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced the closure of all slaughterhouses in its municipal limits for 24 hours, from midnight of August 14 to midnight of August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. The directive covers slaughterhouses dealing with goats, sheep, chickens, and large animals.The KDMC notice, signed by Deputy Commissioner (Licensing) Kanchan Gaikwad, mandates all slaughterhouses and licensed butchers dealing in goats, sheep, chicken, and large animals to remain closed from midnight of August 14 till midnight of August 15. It warns of action under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, if any meat is sold or animals are slaughtered during the period.

Explaining the rationale, Gaikwad said the directive follows a long-standing administrative practice of keeping such establishments shut on major national occasions to maintain “public order and dignity" of the day. But the decision has been met with fierce opposition.NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad was among the first to react, terming the move a “blatant attack on personal freedom". He announced plans to host a mutton party on Independence Day as an act of defiance.

“On the day our country got freedom, you are taking away our freedom to eat what we want," Awhad said. “This is nothing but an attempt to create animosity among communities. The people of Kalyan-Dombivli will oppose this tooth and nail."Awhad accused KDMC of discriminating against the Bahujan Samaj, alleging that the ban was divisive. “It has become OBC vs Maratha, Hindu vs Muslim, Marathi vs Hindi. Now start vegetarian vs non-vegetarian,” he remarked.He also directly criticised Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Gaikwad, asking, “Who is this Gaikwad lady who is issuing orders? Who has given her authority? Has the government given orders to eat Shrikhand Puri in Kalyan-Mumbai?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray joined the chorus, demanding the KDMC commissioner’s suspension. “Who is the commissioner to tell us what to eat and what not to? Bridges are collapsing, roads are in terrible shape, and instead of fixing them, the administration is busy banning food," he remarked.The controversy has also reached the state cabinet’s attention. Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he would look into the matter. “We need to check the rule, law, and power under which the commissioner issued this order. It is also important to verify if there was any public demand for such a prohibition," he said.