Minor girl raped by autorikshaw driver in Ulhasnagar

Kalyan: A shocking incident happened in which a minor girl was raped in Vithalwadi Police Thane area of Ulhasnagar. Deepak Hiwale (35) had been abusing the girl for the last six months. This person is a rickshaw driver. Initially, he got acquainted with the girl. Then he made a physical relationship with her. A case has been registered in this regard at Vithalwadi police station. The accused has been handcuffed by the police.

According to preliminary information, the rickshaw driver met a minor girl and tortured her for five months. As soon as the girl's parents came to know about this, they rushed to the police station. According to complaint, a case was registered against rickshaw driver by Deepak Hiwale. At the same time, the Vitthalwadi police have taken the crime seriously and handcuffed the accused Deepak Hiwale within 24 hours and started further investigation.