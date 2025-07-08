Mira Bhayandar Marathi Morcha: Pratap Sarnaik Faces Protest, Bottle Thrown at Him (VIDEO)

Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik faced protests during a Marathi Morcha being held in Mira Bhayandar on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The rally was organised without police permission and went ahead despite earlier detentions. Sarnaik joined the protest to oppose police action against Marathi Ekikaran Samiti members. However, as he arrived at the rally, a section of protesters raised slogans against him and threw a water bottle in his direction.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik arrives at Mira-Bhayander, where MNS workers held a protest today over the language row pic.twitter.com/QDgR9JoTn8 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025

Slogans such as “Pratap Sarnaik go back” were shouted by angry participants. Police quickly intervened and escorted the minister away from the crowd. Sarnaik left the rally site soon after.

Read Also | MNS Thane Leader Avinash Jadhav Detained by Police Ahead of Rally Against Traders in Mira Road Today

The march was led by the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti. Leaders and workers from various political parties took part. Sarnaik had arrived at the event with Govardhan Deshmukh, the Samiti's head, who had earlier been detained by police.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav said the act was wrong. He added that he appreciated Sarnaik’s stand and did not support such actions as the organiser of the rally.

Earlier in the day, several MNS leaders and workers were detained to stop them from joining the protest. Sources said police began detaining workers early in the morning to prevent them from reaching Mira Bhayandar from different parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Heavy police deployment is in place in Mira Bhayandar as the situation remains tense.