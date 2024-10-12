Mira Road Murder: Husband Slits Wife’s Throat in Middle of Road in Thane Over Children’s Custody

A 41-year-old man from Mira Road in the Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in the middle of the road over the custody of their children on Friday, October 11.

The couple – Nadeem Khan and his wife Amrin (36) – from Mira Road has two children, aged 2 and 10, and was caught in a dispute over their kids' custody. The woman had gone to the police station to seek some help. Since the cops were busy, she told them she would return after some time and went to the nearby school to meet her child.

On her way to the school, Khan picked up a quarrel with Amrin and her throat to death, said the official from Mira Road police station. Khan has been booked for murder and a probe is underway.