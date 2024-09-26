MNS Demands Badlapur Sexual Assault Accused Akshay Shinde's Body to Be Buried in His Village, Not in Thane or Kalwa

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has expressed its opposition to burying the body of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in Thane and Kalva. On Thursday, MNS gave a letter to the Kalwa police to prevent Akshay's body from being buried in Thane or in the holy land of Kalwa. MNS has demanded that his body should be buried in his village.

Akshay Shinde's body will be buried so as not to destroy the evidence, informed Akshay's father's lawyer Amit Kataranvare in this case. If there is any evidence in the future, the body can be exhumed again. However, Akshay's parents have not even found a place to bury his body. His family feels that the boy should get justice. It is the family's feeling that Akshay's body should be buried. Therefore, the dead body will be buried without cremation. So now relatives, along with the police, have started searching for a place to bury Akshay's body.

Thane city vice president of MNS Sushant Surya Rao has given a letter to the Kalwa senior police inspector in this regard. In this letter, they have said that they will not allow Akshay's body to be buried in Kalwa because of the opposition of the citizens and the MNS to bury it in Kalwa. MNS has warned that if they try to bury the dead bodies here, they will face the wrath of the citizens.