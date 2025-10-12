MNS Worker Slaps Woman, Asks Her to Apologise to Marathi People for Allegedly Abusing Her Husband at Kalwa Station

A lady worker for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was seen slapping a woman on camera and forcing her to apologise for abusing her husband during a minor spat at Kalwa local railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra. The video went viral on social media.

A viral video featuring Raj Thackeray-led MNS workers, including Swara Ghate, forcing women to apologise to the people of Maharashtra. According to the NDTV report, Ghate's husband bumped into the woman while deboarding from a local train at the Kalwa railway station in Thane during the rush hour. While the man apologised, the woman became furious and abused him. She also allegedly abused Marathi people and slapped him publicly on the platform.

Also Read | ‘Vote Chori & Numbers Worrying,’ Says Supriya Sule Ahead of Meeting with Election Commission.

According to the reports, Ghate's husband said that the woman grabbed his collar and assaulted him. Seeing this, furious Ghat took the woman to the party office in Kalwa and made her apologise for her behaviour and assault to her husband.

A viral video shows a woman at MNS's party office apologising on camera, saying, "Something happened to me at the Kalwa station, I hurt someone, a Maharashtrian man. I abused him, even i raised my hand on him, because of that, i apologise to whole of Maharashtra and the Maharashtrian people. Thank you," she said.

During her apology, Ghate slapped her and said, "Never say it again to the people of Maharashtra. Did you understand? That's it!"

Ghate further said that only the law applies to men, not to women?. She said a woman raised her hand at a man and he did not say anything to her and she kept abusing him for half an hour, but I didn't say anything to her.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule condemned the incident, saying, "I request everyone that fighting and quarreling is not a good thing. The police should investigate. The country will not run like this. The country will run only as per the Constitution. The country will not run through fighting and quarreling."