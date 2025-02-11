Mobile Blast in Mumbai Local Train: Passenger Phone Explodes in CSMT-Kalyan Train at Kalwa Station

A mobile phone exploded inside the women's compartment of a suburban train in Central Line on Monday, February 10. No injuries were reported in the incident; however, chaos erupted in the local train compartment due to the loud noise from the blast. The incident took place at 8:12 p.m. inside the CSMT-Kalyan suburban train at Kalwa station, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told the news agency PTI.

"As per initial reports from the CSMT railway control room, no one was injured in the incident. It, however, did cause momentary chaos among passengers. Railway police used fire extinguishers to douse the blaze," he said.

An eyewitness said a small blast was heard, leading to smoke in the compartment. Many passengers rushed to the door to alight, and railway police evacuated them safely, the eyewitness added.

"The identity of the woman whose mobile phone exploded remains unknown. The incident is being probed. It may have been a battery malfunction or some other technical issue. Passengers must remain cautious while using electronic devices on public transport," a police official said. Trains services were not disrupted due to the incident, he added.