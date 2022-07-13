Mumbai Local Updates: Heavy rain affect Mumbai local train service, Central, Harbor line running late

Heavy rains have started in Mumbai and suburbs. Heavy rains have started in many parts of the country, including South Mumbai and Central Mumbai. Heavy rains are falling in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and suburbs. Also, the continuous rains have affected the local train service. The local train service on Central, Harbor Road is running late. The Western Railway is running smoothly. It is learned that some amount of water has accumulated on the tracks at Thane railway station. Rains cause water in Thane railway station, but has not impacted traffic.

It has been raining heavily in Thane since yesterday. The state has received heavy rains and warnings have been issued along the coast. The State Disaster Management Department has kept the entire system ready as the sea is rough.

Meanwhile, the torrential rains since the first week of July have not yet stopped. A red alert has been issued to Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur today. Orange alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan and some parts of Vidarbha.