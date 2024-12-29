Mumbai-Nashik Highway Traffic Update: Two Injured as Cement Bulker Rams Into Truck in Thane, Causing Vehicular Jam

Two persons were injured in an accident involving two heavy vehicles in the Thane stretch of the Nashik-Mumbai Highway in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, December 29, which left traffic affected for two hours on the arterial road.

At around 7:30 am on Sunday, a cement bulker hit a stationary mid-size truck from behind, leaving two persons seriously injured and causing severe damage to both vehicles, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The injured persons are Mukesh Yadav (30) and Pankaj (25), driver and helper, respectively, of the cement mixer truck. They have been hospitalised. Police and emergency services personnel were deployed to clear the highway as the accident led to a jam several kilometres long," he said.

Traffic was cleared after after nearly two hours of jams. A police official said the cause of the accident is being ascertained, though it seems that the driver of the cement bulker lost control of the vehicle.