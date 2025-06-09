Mumbai Railway Accident: Five Dead After Falling Off Pushpak Express In Thane

A tragic accident took place on Central Railway on Monday morning where a passengers fell on the railway tracks from the Pushpak Express which was going towards Kasara. Following the accident passengers were immediately brought to the hospital in Kalwa by ambulance. Initial information revealed that all five passengers have died.

This incident took place between Diva and Kopar railway stations of the Central Railway. There was a huge crowd in the Pushpak Express train. Due to this, these passengers were hanging on the door. These passengers fell down from the moving train between Diva and Kopar stations.

Also Read Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light Showers Likely; High Tide at 10:32 AM

As per the information some passengers [were] seriously injured, with torn clothes, they were lifted from the track to the platform. The extent of injuries suggests possible fatalities. This is the most significant accident in recent days, yet the Railway Public Relations Department has not released information, leaving the full impact unknown.