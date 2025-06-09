Mumbai Train Accident: 5 Dead After Falling from Thane-Bound Local; CM Fadnavis Offers Condolences

In a tragic incident that has shaken the Mumbai suburban rail network, eight passengers reportedly fell off an overcrowded local train near Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra on Monday, leading to multiple casualties and injuries. According to officials, the incident occurred between Diva and Mumbra stations when two trains—one headed toward Kasara and the other toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)—were passing each other. Passengers travelling on the footboards of both trains reportedly collided, resulting in eight individuals falling onto the tracks.

दिवा-मुंब्रा स्थानकादरम्यान लोकलमधून एकूण 8 प्रवासी खाली पडून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत काही जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

जखमींना तातडीने शिवाजी हॉस्पिटल आणि ठाणे सामान्य… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 9, 2025

Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed that it was “primarily informed” that the collision between footboard travelers on the two trains caused the accident. Emergency services were quick to respond, with the injured being rushed to Shivaji Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment, and their conditions are being closely monitored. Expressing his sorrow over the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a heartfelt statement:

“The incident in which eight passengers fell from a local train between Diva and Mumbra stations, resulting in the unfortunate death of some individuals, is extremely tragic. I offer my heartfelt condolences to them. We stand in solidarity with the families in their grief.”

He added,

“The local administration is coordinating efforts to ensure the injured receive proper care. I pray to the Almighty for their speedy recovery.”

The Railway Department has initiated an official inquiry into the mishap to determine its exact cause. While overcrowding is believed to be a contributing factor, officials are awaiting a detailed report for confirmation. Authorities have assured that based on the findings of the investigation, necessary safety measures will be implemented to prevent such accidents in the future.