Mumbai Train Tragedy: Names of Deceased Passengers Released by Authorities — See Full List

In a heart-wrenching accident near Mumbra railway station on Monday morning, four passengers lost their lives after falling from a crowded Mumbai local train. The tragic incident occurred as two local trains sped past each other, causing passengers hanging from the doors to collide and fall onto the tracks. Authorities have now officially released the identities of the deceased, bringing both grief and clarity to their families and the wider community.

The deceased have been identified as:

Rahul Santosh Gupta (Age 28, Resident of Diva)

Ketan Dilip Saroj (Age 23, Resident of Tanaji Nagar, Ulhasnagar)

Mayur Shah (Age 50)

Vicky Babasaheb Mukhydal (Age 34, Railway Police Constable)

Following the incident, injured passengers were immediately taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. Two individuals with critical head injuries were transferred to Jupiter Hospital for urgent neurosurgical procedures. Seven other passengers — five men and two women — are currently in stable condition and receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to hospital authorities, prompt response from local emergency services prevented further loss of life. However, the accident has sparked renewed concerns over overcrowding and unsafe commuting practices on Mumbai’s suburban railway network. As investigations continue, families of the victims are left mourning, with calls growing for stricter safety measures and infrastructure upgrades on one of the world’s busiest rail systems.

