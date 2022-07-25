Municipality action on 52 huts in Kalwa Bay

The Municipal Corporation has finally started taking action against the unauthorized huts that are destroying the Kandal forest in Kalwa Bay. Accordingly, the Municipal Corporation informed that 52 huts were demolished till noon. Residents protested against this action but this action was taken in police presence. Officials of Tehsil Division, Pollution Control Board were also present for this operation.



Countless constructions have been done along the creek for the past many years and due to this the very existence of the creek is now in danger. Hundreds of constructions have been erected at this place and all kinds of facilities have been provided to them. A meeting was held at the Konkan Divisional Office regarding these huts standing illegally on the banks of the creek. In this meeting, instructions were given to take action against the huts standing in Khadipatra after killing the mangroves. After that a meeting was also held with Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Sanjay Herwade and a decision was taken to take action.

Then this action was started jointly on behalf of Thane Collector and Thane Municipal Corporation from Monday morning itself. The operation was carried out in Khadipatra, opposite the Police Commissionerate, under the old British-era Kalwa flyover. Deputy Commissioner of Thane Municipality Shankar Patole has informed that action has been taken against 52 huts till afternoon. Heavy police presence was also kept during the operation. Although there was some opposition, it did not create any obstacle in the process.