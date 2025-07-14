Panic at Thane Station as Fire Breaks Out Near Railway Tracks; Emergency Services Respond Promptly

A fire broke out on Monday near a skywalk adjacent to the railway tracks at Thane railway station, sparking panic among commuters in the vicinity. Thick smoke and flames were seen dangerously close to passing trains, prompting immediate attention from the fire brigade and emergency services.. The blaze, which caused panic among commuters in the vicinity, has since been brought under control, according to RDMC.



In a similar recent incident, a level-I (minor) fire broke out at Kanjurmarg’s NG Royal Park Building, located near Gandhi Market on R Deshmukh Marg, at 11.40 am on Sunday, officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported. According to the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to the electric duct area and the affected section was between the 16th and 18th floors of the 20-storey residential building. Officials said that it was declared a Level-I fire by 12.10 pm and brought under control within half an hour.



The residents stranded due to the smoke were rescued by the firefighters through the staircase of the building, said officials. Chief Fire Officer Ravindra N Ambulgekar said, “Since it was a Level-I fire and mostly had smoke coming out of the building, the firefighters did not have much difficulty facing it. They worked fast to get it under control and get everyone to safety.”



Officials said that three fire engines, one foam tender, two jumbo tankers, one breathing apparatus van, and one high-rise firefighting vehicle were pressed into action. Moreover, one quick response vehicle and three 108 ambulances (standard medical emergency service ambulances in Maharashtra) were sent to the location. The cause of the fire is also under investigation, though no suspicious activity has been reported so far, officials said.No casualties or injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control before it could escalate further.