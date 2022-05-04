Prayers take place in Kalyan without Azaan, strict security outside mosque

In Kalyan, the morning prayer was held in the mosque today without any loudspeaker. A huge police cordon was set up outside the mosque. Police had sent notices to MNS activists since yesterday. Notices were sent to more than 50 activists. Police have arrested 29 people. MNS president Raj Thackeray has taken an aggressive stance against the noise made on the mosque. Raj Thackeray had appealed to the MNS activists to place Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeakers on the mosque. Against this backdrop, the police started taking steps to maintain law and order in the city from last night.

Police have been patrolling the Masjid Mandir area since last night .Police are patrolling outside the Masjid Mandir to prevent any untoward incidents in the city. Without. No loudspeakers were installed for Ajaan .Police should maintain law and order in the city and call for peace. The use of loudspeakers was banned from 10 pm to 6 am this morning.

Meanwhile, the MNS women's front had said that Hanuman Chalisa would be recited at the Hanuman Temple at Shivaji Chowk at 12.30 pm today. But the police force reached there. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gunjal himself reached Hanuman Temple. Conducted the situation. However, women activists did not reach there. After some time, the police also left the place.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had a press conference at 1 pm. MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that 90 to 92 per cent mosques in the state did not play Azan on Wednesday morning. I and MNS leaders have been receiving phone calls from all over the state since this morning. We are also getting some from the police. According to MNS chief, most of the mosques in the state did not hear the call to prayer this morning, said Raj Thackeray. He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.