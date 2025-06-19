Sanjay Gandhi National Park Issues Warning: Unauthorised Entry to Waterfalls and Forest Areas During Monsoon Punishable

With the onset of the monsoon season, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) authorities have issued a stern public notice warning citizens against illegal entry into the Yeoor forest area of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali, with violations carrying penalties of up to 3 years imprisonment or Rs. 25,000 fine under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The warning comes as monsoon season brings dangerous water levels to natural waterfalls, streams, and springs in the forest area, creating life-threatening conditions for trespassers.

The comprehensive notice outlines multiple prohibited activities within the protected forest zone, including unauthorized entry, endangering wildlife habitats, photography, tree cutting, hunting, alcohol consumption, soil excavation, bathing in streams, and washing clothes. These activities constitute violations under Section 35 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, which prescribes severe penalties for offenders.





Forest officials have specifically highlighted the increased danger during the current monsoon season, when natural water bodies within the Yeoor forest area become swollen with rainwater. "The existing natural waterfalls, streams and springs are filled with large quantities of water, making the possibility of loss of life or serious injury undeniable," the notice states.

The Forest Conservator and Director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali, have jointly issued this appeal to citizens living in areas adjacent to the Yeoor forest region. The authorities have made it clear that the Forest Department administration will not be held responsible for any accidents that occur due to unauthorized entry.

Legal action will be taken against violators under both the Indian Forest Act 1927 and the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. The notice serves as both a public safety warning and a legal deterrent, emphasizing the dual concerns of wildlife conservation and citizen safety during the hazardous monsoon period.

The Yeoor Forest Range Officer has specifically urged local residents to avoid visiting natural waterfalls, streams, and springs within the forest area during this dangerous season, when water levels pose significant risks to human life.