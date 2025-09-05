Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena UBT Kalyan President and Four Others

Based on the suicide note of environmentalist and advocate Sarita Khanchandani, the police have registered an FIR at Vithalwadi Police Station against Shiv Sena UBT’s Kalyan District President Dhananjay Bodare along with four others. This information was shared by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore. Meanwhile, Sarita’s husband, Purushottam Khanchandani, has also expressed suspicion over the role of local police, raising questions about the police’s investigation in the case.

For the past six years, Sarita had been in contact with a woman named Jia Goklani. On the night before the incident, the two had an argument, following which, based on Goklani’s complaint, a case was registered against Sarita at Vithalwadi Police Station.

The next morning, Sarita had gone to the police station to inquire about the case. After speaking with the officer, she went back home and after half an hour, she jumped to her death from the residential building's upper floor next to the Ulhasnagar police station, sparking shock and outrage among the residents. Her husband, Purushottam Khanchandani, held Jia Goklani, Ulhas Phalke, and Uddhav Sena’s District President Dhananjay Bodare, along with a local police officer, responsible for driving her to suicide.

The following day, when Purushottam Khanchandani reviewed CCTV footage of their office, he saw Sarita writing something in a diary at 11.25 am, shortly before the suicide. Upon checking, it was found to be a suicide note written in English, in which Sarita named Jia Goplani, Ulhas Phalke, Dhananjay Bodare, Shivani Shukla and Advocate Raj Chandwani as responsible for her death.

In the note, she wrote: “I have not done anything wrong. I have not taken money from anyone. I have not done any injustice to Jia Goplani. I have not taken a single rupee from any organisation or leader. Goplani and Ulhas Phalke are falsely implicating me. These people mentally harassed me to such an extent that I had no choice but to end my life.”

FIR filed based on suicide note, says DCP Sachin Gore. After Sarita Khanchandani’s suicide, police recovered her suicide notes, which named five individuals. Accordingly, an FIR was lodged at Vithalwadi Police Station. However, no arrests have been made so far. After the registration of the FIR against Uddhav Sena’s Kalyan District President Dhananjay Bodare, he has been reported as “not reachable.”