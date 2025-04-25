Sex Racket Busted in Thane: Three Arrested for Operating Flesh Trade From Spa on Ghodbunder Road

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane city crime branch has busted a sex racket operating under the guise of a spa on Ghodbunder Road in Kasarwadavli area and arrested three persons, as per the news agency PTI. Acting on a tip-off and complaint, police raided `Wellness and Spa' on Thursday, April 24.

The AHTC team rescued seven women and shifted them to a rescue home for rehabilitation while arresting two women and a man. The Kasarwadavli police filed an FIR against the arrested accused under section 143 (trafficking of persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) ad sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

The police have not revealed the identities of the arrested trio in the case. Further investigation is underway in the matter.