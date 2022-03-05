Shiv Sena-BJP relationship is natural, it never breaks; said by The mayor's

Thane: While Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad are trying to take the lead in Thane, on the other hand, Mayor Naresh Mhaske said in the last general assembly that there is a natural alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP.

The five years from now and Thane Municipal Corporation corporators will now end on March 5 and an administrator will be appointed on the corporation. In the last general meeting held earlier. As the tenure of the corporators was coming to an end, Mhaske had organized a meal for all party corporators a few days back. The event was kicked off by NCP corporators. BJP corporators had attended the program. Catching the same thread, Mhaske slammed the NCP corporators. Many NCP corporators wanted to come to Sneha Bhojana. But he said he could not come because of an order from his superiors. He also warned the NCP corporators that if they could not attend the banquet, why should I stay with you. Although the Mitna program of Mahavikas Aghadi did not come to me, all the BJP corporators were present at the Matna program. Therefore, Shiv Sena and BJP had a natural alliance. Therefore, even if we leave the house after a quarrel, the relationship will not break up, he said, adding that a new discussion has now sprung up. Some of the proposed corporators had a monopoly in the hall of Thane Municipal Corporation. They thought that no one should speak except you.

He had a monopoly on everything. Therefore, after becoming the mayor, he pushed the incumbents and gave a chance to the new corporators to come forward. The party was criticized for being the ruling party in the Corona era. But being a Shiv Sainik of Hada, he took everyone on his body. He also did not allow himself to be accused of corruption. While doing all this, Maitni also tried her best. Meanwhile, wherever there is a sermon, someone tells us .. Dnyaneshwari Mauli towards Kirtan Sari .. Don't worry about our interests .. Don't go to hell, we won't even come there .. With such words, he finally fired at the NCP.