'Show Them the Fear of Law, Or...': Raj Thackeray Warns Maharashtra Govt Over Attack on Marathi Family in Kalyan

A Marathi family of Abhijit Deshmukh from Thane's Kalyan in Maharashtra was severely injured in an alleged attack by a government servant named Akhilesh Shukla and his accomplices on Wednesday, December 18. The incident occurred in the Khadakpada area of Kalyan in the posh society of Ajmera over a dispute about lighting incense sticks and smoke. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has issued a stern warning regarding the incident.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Thackeray said, “Arrest the accused in the Kalyan case and show them the fear of the law. If the government fails to act, don’t blame us if Maharashtra soldiers (MNS workers) take matters into their own hands.”

Thackeray further alleged that anti-Maharashtra sentiments were becoming increasingly visible. He stated, “In Kalyan, a Marathi man was beaten and insulted for being Marathi. A few days ago, a similar incident occurred in Girgaon, where an a non-marathi man displayed similar atrocities. Maharashtra soldiers responded on the spot in Girgaon, and after yesterday’s incident, my Maharashtra soldiers (MNS workers) went to Kalyan as well.”

सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,



कल्याणमध्ये एका मुजोर अमराठी माणसाने मराठी माणसाला, मराठीपणावरून अर्वाच्य शिव्या देत, जबर मारहाण केली. अशीच मुजोरी काही दिवसांपूर्वी गिरगावमध्ये एका अमराठी माणसाने दाखवली. तिकडे त्याला महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांनी जागच्या जागी प्रसाद दिला. कालच्या प्रकरणानंतर पण… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) December 20, 2024

Thackeray further went on to say, “This Kalyan incident involves a man named Shukla, but there are many such anti-Maharashtra individuals hiding in our state. This new wave of outsiders, who have started to create trouble in recent years, need to be dealt with firmly before they exploit our land and weaken our identity. Not everyone from outside Maharashtra is anti-Maharashtra. Many non-Marathi people have lived here for generations and are part of our soil. However, this emerging group with anti-Maharashtra intentions must be stopped.”

Thackeray criticised the inaction of local MPs and MLAs and call for unity among Marathi people. He also criticised of local leaders, stating, “Why haven’t the elected representatives spoken up or pursued legal action in this matter? They take Marathi people for granted, throwing crumbs to secure votes but failing to protect them when incidents like these occur. When trouble arises, people turn to the MNS because they know other parties won’t help. But at the time of voting, they still go to these other parties.”

He added, “For us, the well-being of Marathi people is paramount, so we will stand by them no matter what. My question to those asking for votes in the name of ‘beloved sister’ is: isn’t the wife, mother, or sister of the man who was beaten your beloved sister too? Maharashtra will enjoy ministerial posts, but the sons of this land will not have their support.”

Thackeray said that the importance of respecting local cultures while promoting Hindu unity. “It is crucial to unite as Hindus, but this should not come at the cost of suppressing the language, culture, or identity of any state. We respect Hinduism, but no Marathi person or local from any other state should feel sidelined in the process.”

In his concluding remarks, Thackeray warned Mahayuti government in Maharashtra led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, “The accused in the Kalyan case must be arrested immediately and shown the fear of the law. If the government fails to act, and Maharashtra soldiers take matters into their hands, don’t point fingers at us. I have faith in the police, and they must uphold this trust. The government must ensure that such incidents are never repeated.”

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for swift justice for Abhijit Deshmukh and strong action against the accused.