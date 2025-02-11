Stray Dog Menace in Thane: 22 Dog Bite Cases Reported in Ulhasnagar in Past Week

In a shocking incident, a stray dog attacked six people in the Camp 1 area of Ulhasnagar, police said on Sunday, February 11. Among the victims, two women sustained serious injuries. The growing number of stray dog attacks in the city has sparked concerns, with locals reporting that 22 people were bitten over the past week. Residents are now demanding urgent sterilisation measures to control the stray dog population.

The increasing number of stray dogs has become a major issue in many cities, including Ulhasnagar. Surviving on unhygienic conditions and leftover food, stray dogs often form groups that pose a threat to pedestrians, students and late-night workers.

On Monday morning, six people were attacked by a stray dog in Veer Tanaji Nagar, Camp 1 area of Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra. Among them, Ranjana Sonawane and Kokila Jogdand suffered severe injuries. Kokila Jogdand sustained a fractured leg and was admitted to the Government Central Hospital in Camp 3, while Ranjana Sonawane is undergoing treatment at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan.

The absence of an effective sterilisation programme has worsened the situation, with many municipal bodies failing to implement proper measures. Residents of Ambernath and Badlapur have also reported frequent attacks, creating a growing sense of fear among locals. Authorities are being urged to take immediate action to prevent further incidents.