Svamitva Yojana: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Distributes Property Cards in Thane

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday distributed property cards to beneficiaries of the Centre's Svamitva Yojana at an event in Thane. He said these cards should have been given to citizens long back, but the previous Congress governments did not make an effort.

"Only after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, several welfare schemes were started for citizens. The Svamitva scheme is one of them. These property cards will go a long way in solving issues of villagers and help them establish their property rights," he said.

Also Read | PM Modi distributes property cards under SVAMITVA scheme across 10 states, 2 UTs.

Under the Svamitva Yojana, property cards are distributed in rural areas based on geo-conferenced maps capturing digital images of structures and plots. It is being helmed by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Survey of India and revenue departments of states.